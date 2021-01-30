Virtual Career Fair scheduled

PREBLE COUNTY — The OH•Zone Virtual Career Fair set for Tuesday, Feb. 2, will offer area job seekers in Preble and Darke counties the chance to explore many local job openings, safely, from the comfort of their own homes.

Organizers hope this first Virtual Career Fair will provide new opportunities for unemployed, or underemployed, residents, providing a chance for them to interview for in-demand jobs across the area. Over 250 job openings will be represented during the virtual event.

The free online event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and will feature at least 20 companies from Preble and Darke counties. It is made possible thanks to OhioMeansJobs Preble County, and OhioMeansJobs Darke County, the Preble County Development Partnership, Dayton Development Coalition, and the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education.

Companies represented include Henny Penny, Lewisburg Container, Neaton, Parker Hannifin, Pratt Industries, Silfex, the Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities and more in Preble County, as well as many located in Darke County.

Interested job seekers can visit https://www.soche.org/vcf to register.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 or follow on Twitter @emowenjr

