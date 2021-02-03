Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — Our theme this month is Passion. Passion is defined as any powerful or compelling emotion or feeling, as love or hate; a strong or extravagant fondness, enthusiasm, or desire for anything such as a passion for music.

What are you passionate about? Photography? Crafts? Antique Cars? Woodworking? Reading? Fishing? Spending time with Grandchildren? Sadly, since 2020, we may not have had the chance to participate in our passions especially since the social distancing restrictions. For many of us, this has led to loneliness and perhaps an increase in seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD.

SAD is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons. SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year. Most people with SAD, have symptoms that start in the fall and continue into the winter months. Symptoms may be heightened due to the social distancing restrictions that have been in place.

The Mayo Clinic cites the following signs of SAD symptoms: feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day, losing interest in activities you once enjoyed, having low energy, having problems with sleeping, experiencing changes in your appetite or weight, feeling sluggish or agitated, having difficulty concentrating, feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty, having frequent thoughts of death or suicide. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, the PCCOA has resources that can offer you additional support through these difficult times. Please call us at 937-456-4947.

Please don’t forget about the importance of good nutrition; eating fruits and vegetables, avoiding processed foods, drinking plenty of water and getting outside for a brief walk or just to soak up a few rays of sun – if it would ever shine here in Ohio! If you have suggestions as to programs or activities that you would like us to pursue for you, please let us know! We are open to all suggestions and will definitely try to help because we are passionate about YOU!

Decades Diner

Don’t forget that Decades Diner is open for carry-out. Please remember to call at least 24 hours in advance with your order. Be sure to check our website at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ for the delicious menu selections.

Drive Thru Thursdays

Reminder! Drive Thru Thursdays! You do not want to miss this weekly event, and we want to see you! Stop by between 2-3 p.m. each Thursday for a special treat. The weekly treats are always a surprise. We don’t even know what the treat will be! When we run out though, we run out so get out here! If you would like to sponsor one or more of our Drive Thru Thursdays, contact Stacey Fullmer at 937-456-4947.

Online Zoom Classes

Gals! Grab your guys! Guys! Grab your gals and shake off the winter blues with Maria and Holly as they guide you through super fun classes from chair yoga to belly dancing! Please check out all of the class offerings on our website www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org, click on the “Calendar” for all the dates and times. Members, reference your Senior Scene Newsletter for dates and times. Call 937-456-4947 for more information.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.