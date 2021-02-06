Grants available for Wildfire Preparedness Projects

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm announce the launch of the project funding awards application period for its eighth national Wildfire Community Preparedness Day on Saturday, May 1, 2021, which helps communities prepare for, and reduce, their risk of wildfire damage.

State Farm is providing funding to NFPA for the Preparedness Day event and a portion will be awarded to 150 neighborhood wildfire risk reduction projects being implemented on Saturday, May 1. Preparedness Day gives people of all ages a chance to plan and participate in a risk reduction or wildfire preparedness activity that makes their community a safer place to live. Communities, nonprofits, local firefighter groups, and individuals are all encouraged to submit an application with their ideas for reducing the threat of wildfires in their areas.

Project applications can be submitted through Feb. 26. Apply for an award.

For more information about Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, funding awards, project ideas and free resources to download, please visit https://rb.gy/kmq6l3.