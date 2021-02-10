News briefs

Preble County Board of Elections

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.

Road Closures

Eaton Oxford Road (between Mailboxes 8260 and 7955) will be closed indefinitely beginning Wednesday, Dec. 23, from S.R. 725 to Camden College Corner Road because of a bridge closure due to updated load ratings. No traffic is permitted.

Morning Sun Road T-204 (between Eaton Oxford Road and Mailbox #5303) will be closed indefinitely beginning Wednesday, Dec. 23, from Eaton Oxford Road to S.R. 177 because of a bridge closure due to updated load ratings. No traffic is permitted.

Morning Sun Road CH 48 (between Mailboxes 10541 and 10390) will be closed indefinitely beginning Wednesday, Dec. 23, from S.R. 177 to Four Mile Valley Road because of a bridge closure due to updated load ratings. No traffic is permitted.