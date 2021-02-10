Guardrail repair on S.R. 122, 725 this week

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation provided its weekly construction update for Preble County through the week ending Feb. 13.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing – From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Most work has been suspended for the winter months, and traffic continues to be maintained in two lanes in either direction. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

New Impacts

S.R. 122 & S.R. 725 Guardrail Repair – On S.R. 122, near Wayne Trace Road, and on S.R. 725, west of Wayne Trace Road. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

U.S. 127 Vegetation Clearing – Near Consolidated Road. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.