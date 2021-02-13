Eley named Young Professional of the Month

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Connect’s February 2021 Young Professional of the Month is Greg Eley of G.E. Auto Detailing LLC.

Greg received many nominations for this award! Here is what some of his nominators had to say:

“Greg is honest, hardworking, and truly loves what he does.”

“Greg is also dedicated to his community and partners with small businesses.”

“G.E. Auto Detailing LLC provided sanitation services to the Eaton PD at the beginning of the pandemic and continues to provide a discount to all first responders.”

Check out G.E. Auto Detailing LLC for all of your auto detailing needs including ceramic coatings, window tinting, paint correction and paint protection film.

Congratulations Greg!

