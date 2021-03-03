Upcoming blood drives in Lewisburg, Eaton

PREBLE COUNTY — Upcoming community blood drvies will be hosted in Lewisburg and Eaton on March 9 and 11, respectively.

Cargill will host a community blood drive Tuesday, March 9 from 3-7 p.m. at 261 East Clay St., Lewisburg.

Eaton Community Church will host a community blood drive Thursday, March 11 from 12-6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the new “Donor Shenanigans” t-shirt plus free COVID-19 antibody testing. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

March is St. Patrick’s Day month and donors can get in the green with the new “Donor Shenanigans” t-shirt, available March 1 through March 27.

Community Blood Center is calling 2021 “Blood Donor Year” because of the impact of COVID-19 restrictions and weather cancellations on blood drives. Type O positive blood is in high demand and CBC has a continued need for type O positive donors.

The goal of the “Fight. Heal. Give” campaign is to encourage COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma donations, especially from new donors. Learn more about donating CCP and register at ccp.givingblood.org and make an appointment at (937) 461-3220

There is no deferral or delay in making a regular blood donation after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. CCP donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible to continue donating CCP. To confirm your eligibility email canidonate@givingblood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.