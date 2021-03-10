TCN kindergarten registration to open

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North Local Schools will be holding their online kindergarten registration from Monday, March 22 through Friday, March 26, 2021. Please visit our website at www.tcnschools.com and click on the “Student Registration” tab to begin the enrollment process through Final Forms.

2021-2022 Kindergartners must be five years old on or before August 1, 2021.

The week of March 29, you’ll receive an email through Final Forms to sign up for an appointment to bring in your required documentation. Document drop off will be by appointment the week of April 5-9, 2021, and will be held in the District Office.

The following must be submitted for all new students:

A certified birth certificate from the Health Department (please note a hospital birth record is not acceptable).

Original copies of any child custody orders, decree or modifications of orders relevant to the child.

Physician’s immunization records.

Three forms of Proof of Residency (refer to www.tcnschools.com for a complete list of acceptable forms of proof of residency).

Please call 937-962-2671, extension 224, with any questions regarding kindergarten registration.

Online from March 22-26