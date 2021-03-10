News briefs

First United Church of Christ

First United Church of Christ at 400 N. Main St. in Lewisburg will hold a cream chicken biscuit dinner carryout on Saturday, March 20. The meal includes a main dish, a choice of salad and a dessert.

Pick up your menu/order from in the church parking lot and pick up meals at the church kitchen steps or come in to get your meal from 4-6:30 p.m. The meal is carryout only, and the only cost is a donation. No phone orders, please.

Preble County Board of Elections

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, March 18 at 9 a.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.

United Way of Greater Dayton

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area will be awarding federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter program (EFSP) in 2021 to help supplement local emergency food and shelter services in Montgomery, Greene and Preble Counties.

Agencies interested in applying for funding may access the application by visiting www.dayton-unitedway.org/EFSP or by contacting Laura Engel at laurae@dayton-unitedway.org or Alexa Little at alexal@dayton-unitedway.org.

Proposals must be submitted by end of business on Friday, March 26.

Submit proposals in a sealed envelope, clearly marked on the outside with the RFP title, due date and time of submission as well as electronically to the contact indicated for the county in which you are applying to providing services for.

Montgomery & Greene Counties: United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, C/O Laura Engel, 33 West First St. Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45402. LauraE@Dayton-Unitedway.org

Preble County: United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, C/O Alexa Little, 225 N Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320. AlexaL@Dayton-Unitedway.org