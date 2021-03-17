Bridge repair on U.S. 40 to begin March 29

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation provided its weekly construction update for Preble County through the week ending March 20.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing – From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Most work has been suspended for the winter months, and traffic continues to be maintained in two lanes in either direction. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

New Impacts

U.S. 40 Bridge Replacement – Over Bantas Creek, between S.R. 726 and Pence Shewman Road. U.S. 40 will be closed for approximately 30 days beginning March 29. Traffic will be detoured via I-70 and U.S. 127.

S.R. 122 Ditching & Tree Removal – Near Schull Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

S.R. 122 & S.R. 320 Guardrail Repair – On S.R. 122 near Somers Gratis Road, and on S.R. 320 near Cedar Springs Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

S.R. 725 Culvert Repair – South of Quaker Trace Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

Ramp Lane Restrictions

Lane restrictions will be in place on the following on/off ramp next week for delineator installation:

Preble County on Interstate 70 at U.S. 35, U.S. 127 and S.R. 503.

Lane closures will be daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and traffic will be maintained.