NT MVCTC FFA competes in livestock contests

NEW PARIS — The National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the Wilmington Aggies Livestock Judging Contest on Wednesday, March 3, placing second overall at the contest.

Paige Lee, Wyatt House, Skyler Ward, and Hannah Lee were the top four highest placing contestants for the team. Haley Davidson, Wade Mann, Mykenzie Smith, Kaitlyn Schweizer, Brianne Koiser, Carley Hamm, Ellie Lawson, Abbigail Whitesell, Kylee Johnston, Brandon Decan, and Mason Nuse also competed in the contest.

The General Livestock Team also competed in the One and Only Contest in Circleville, Ohio, with the team placing 17th overall. Mykenzie Smith, Paige Lee, Wade Mann, and Ellie Lawson were the top four highest placing team members that competed at the senior level. Brianne Koiser and Kylee Johnston also competed at the contest in the senior division. The participants for the junior division were Carley Hamm, Kaitlyn Schweizer, Colin Dunbar, Kayla Johnson, and Mason Nuse. The junior team placed seventh overall.

Respectfully submitted,

Mykenzie Smith