Rep. Creech appointed to Elder Abuse Commission

COLUMBUS – Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) has appointed State Rep. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) to serve on the Elder Abuse Commission. The group provides a forum for improving elder justice throughout Ohio in addition to identifying funding, programming needs, and finding solutions.

“Ohio has an obligation to protect our growing elderly population from abuse and exploitation,” Creech said. “I am honored to serve on this commission and look forward to continue standing up for our state’s vulnerable citizens.”

Established by the Ohio Attorney General in 2009, the Elder Abuse Commission aims to improve education efforts, boost research, and raise awareness of the devastating effects of elder abuse and exploitation of older Ohioans.

Elder abuse can be physical, sexual, verbal and emotional and can include neglect, abandonment and financial exploitation. Reports of elder abuse can be made to local adult protective services or by calling 1-855-OHIO-APS (1-855-644-6277) 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The commission plans on meeting in April.