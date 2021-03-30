Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging has several great opportunities for seniors.

Senior Home Repair Program

The senior home repair program is designed to improve the health, safety, and accessibility of the consumer’s home environment with the goal of helping older adults remain in their own homes with greater independence as long as possible.

Qualifiers must be Preble County residents 60 or older who own their own home.

Examples of home repair offered includes minor plumbing or electrical repair, repair or replacement of gutters, shingles or other roofing materials, repairs to eliminate holes or other hazards in flooring, stairs, or walkways, repairs to railings and wheelchair ramps.

Contact Brittney Daugherty, Service Navigator at the Preble County Council on Aging at 937-456-4947.

Virtual March for Meals

We’ve all been cooped up long enough during this pandemic and we’re tired of the isolation. We are asking you to come together virtually through our March for Meals Event. Get moving and support this great cause. Enjoy a walk or run on your own time and location of your choice. Get a small group of family, friends, or co-workers to join you and help us spread awareness about the PCCOA’s home delivered meals program – Meals on Wheels.

Schedule a morning walk, a weekend run with friends, a trip around Fort St. Clair or even a walk/run on your treadmill, it’s that easy!

Please register by sending an email to wkluener@prebleseniorcenter.org by Wednesday, March 31. Please include the number of participants and your planned route. Once you finish, please send photos to the above email address no later than midnight, Wednesday, April 14. Everyone who completes their walk/run and sends photos will be entered into a drawing to win a 40-inch smart TV. Winner will be drawn live on our Facebook page on Monday, April 19. You will be responsible for making arrangements to pick up your TV and be prepared for a photo op! Our marketing team loves to take photos!

Photos will be posted to our Facebook Page. Include names of participants/team name. This event is virtual and costs you nothing but a bit of your time. You will help raise awareness of the PCCOA Meals on Wheels program for our seniors.

Any questions, please send email to wkluener@prebleseniorcenter.org.

Sponsor-A-Senior

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day, $50 a month or $600 a year. Any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail.

Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. In fact, if the weather is bad, some of our seniors call in to make sure the drivers are going to be ok. No amount is too small. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947.

Drive Thru Thursdays

Reminder! Drive Thru Thursdays! You do not want to miss this weekly event, and we want to see you! Stop by from 2-3 p.m. each Thursday for a special treat. The weekly treats are always a surprise; we don’t even know what the treat will be! When we run out though, we run out. If you would like to sponsor one or more of our Drive Thru Thursdays, contact Stacey Fullmer at sfullmer@prebleseniorecenter.org.

Online Zoom Classes

Shake off the winter blues and get into the spring feeling with Maria and Holly as they guide you through super fun classes from chair yoga to belly dancing! Dust off your dancin’ shoes! We’ve added a virtual dance party too! Please check out all of the class offerings on our website under “Calendar” for all the dates and times. Call 937-456-4947 for more information.

Big Announcement Coming

Get ready for a “members-only” announcement coming soon with exciting information! Not a member? Call 937-456-4947 to join! Only $10 a year and as a member you get all the information first!

All activities originate from the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, via Zoom online classes unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.