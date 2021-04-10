Vaccination efforts continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine provided the following updates this week on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccination Status

Currently, anyone age 18 or older is eligible to receive any vaccine in Ohio. Anyone age 16 or 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine with parent or legal guardian consent. In Preble County, there are four current vaccination sites:

The Gym at Eagles Point, 307 N. Cherry St., Eaton. 937-472-0087 or visit http://vaccinatepreble.com.

Walgreens, 1213 N. Barron St., Eaton. 937-456-2694 or http://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.

CVS Pharmacy 6145, 1300 N. Barron St., Eaton. 888-300-4419 or http://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

Camden Village Pharmacy, 75 W. Central Ave., Camden. 937-453-1263 or http://www.camdenvillagepharmacy.com/covid-vaccine.

Condensed Health Order

Gov. DeWine announced Monday that the Ohio Department of Health will issue a simplified health order that streamlines previous orders into a single order that underscores the most important tenants of infection prevention.

“Our understanding of this virus and how it spreads is much more advanced than it was when we first learned about coronavirus in early 2020,” Gov. DeWine said. “As we move to begin a new chapter in our fight against the pandemic, where more and more Ohioans are being vaccinated, this new order will focus on our best defense measures against COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, limiting large gatherings, being outside, and practicing good hand hygiene.”

High School Vaccinations

Gov. DeWine announced that he has asked Ohio’s local health departments and vaccine providers that are offering the Pfizer vaccine to coordinate with local high schools to offer vaccinations to high school students who are 16 or older. Pfizer is the only vaccine that is currently approved for children as young as 16.

Today’s announcement follows last week’s announcement that vaccination clinics will be offered at all higher education campuses in the coming weeks.

“As with our colleges, by taking vaccines to schools, we’ll increase the percentage of people in this age group who choose to get vaccinated,” Gov. DeWine said.

OhioRISE

As part of the Ohio Department of Medicaid’s managed care overhaul, Gov. DeWine announced the “Resilience through Integrated Systems and Excellence (OhioRISE) program. The program will feature new, intensive, community-based services that will serve youth in their homes and communities, rather than in congregate settings that can be far away from a child’s home and support system.

Over the next ten months, Aetna Better Health of Ohio will work with the Ohio Department of Medicaid and the Family and Children First Cabinet Council to launch OhioRISE to serve all of Ohio’s eligible children. To enroll in OhioRISE, children must be Medicaid eligible, have significant behavioral health needs, and require enhanced services.

Current Case Data

As of Thursday, April 3, there are 1,033,606 (+13,565) confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio and 18,741 (+132) confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 53,841 (+672) people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, including 7,506 (+68) admissions to intensive care units. Ohio currently has 183.7 (+16.6) cases per 100,000 residents. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Gov. DeWine updates