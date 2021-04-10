PCDL programs, services listed

KIK Clic Mini Scanners are Here – Scan Lesson Plans, Homework, School Projects, and More!

The Preble County District Library has acquired new devices at the Camden, Eaton, Eldorado, New Pairs, and West Alexandria library branches called Knowledge Imaging Center (KIC) Mini Scanners. This hardware was purchased with funds from the Coronavirus Relief Grant. The KIC Clic Mini Scanners are capable of up to 20 x 20 inches of face-up book scanning, faxing, and copying. Those high-resolution files are then easily transferrable to smart devices such as smartphones and tablets for use in online learning, digital projects, and other applications. The KIC Clic Scanners can be utilized by teachers, students, homeschool parents, and more for free at the library.

A library staff member will be available to anyone who needs help using the devices. Visit www.preblelibrary.org/about-us/locations to find the branch open hours of your closest KIC Clic Mini and visit the services section to discover free streaming/reading options and offerings your library has available to you.

COVID-19 Tests Available at Your Library

The library has partnered with Preble County Public Health to offer free At-Home Rapid Response COVID-19 Testing Kits for pick-up at the Eaton Library (301 N. Barron) and the Library Administration Office (450 S. Barron). You must have access to a computer with microphone, webcam, and the Chrome web browser to use the test.

Call the Eaton Library at (937) 456-4331 or the Library Office at (937) 456-4250 opt. 0 Monday-Friday and provide us with your first & last name, date of birth, and email address. When you arrive at your preferred pickup location, a masked and gloved librarian will drop the kit, with information packets, in your trunk or back seat.

LEGO Club on Zoom – April 30 at 4:30 pm

Grab your bricks and log on to join some friends as we complete some fun challenges with LEGOs during this 30-minute program! We will be connecting via Zoom for this virtual LEGO Club meeting to keep it easier to socialize with each other.

TO REGISTER: Send an email to youthservices@preblelibrary.org and you will be emailed a Zoom link on the day of the program.

Magnet of the Month Club – Flower Magnets (W. Alex Branch ONLY)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. Put them on your fridge or give them as gifts but be sure to collect them all!

To participate:

Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch or download it here: https://bit.ly/pcdlmagnets

After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

Kids Grab & Go Crafts – Available at All PCDL Branches Unless Noted

Grab & Go kits are available at all branches, while supplies last. Call your closest branch to request a Grab & Go craft kit. Check out the library’s Facebook page (@PrebleLibrary) or YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/PCDLibrary) for a how-to video to complete our system-wide crafts.

Apr. 19: Recycled Box Bird Feeder

Teen/Tween Grab & Go Crafts – Available at All PCDL Branches Unless Noted

Grab & Go kits are available at all branches, while supplies last. Call the appropriate branch to request a kit. Visit www.preblelibrary.org/about-us/locations for branch hours & contact info.

Apr. 19: Beginner Crochet

May: We will be taking a break from grab & go kits while we prepare for Summer Reading 2021!

New! Adult Grab & Go Crafts

Grab & Go kits are available at all branches, while supplies last. Call the appropriate branch to request a kit. Visit www.preblelibrary.org/about-us/locations for branch hours & contact info.

Apr. 15: Instructional Seed Bombs (Eaton Branch ONLY)

May 3-31: Shaving Cream & Paint Tote Bags (ALL Branches)

May 3: Cube Photo Frames (W. Alex Branch ONLY)

May 17: Instructional Stress Relief Kit (Eaton Branch ONLY)

Teen Book Club – Now Meeting on Goodreads.com!

Grades 6+ can request a free copy from their branch while supplies last by using the following form: http://bit.ly/registerteenbookclub

Read the book and join us on Goodreads by visiting http://bit.ly/tbcresponses to discuss it with other teens!

Monthly reading selections vary by genre, topic, and age. Some young adult books may contain mature language and themes, so reader discretion is advised. Participants unable to register for Goodreads may e-mail their reading responses to youthservices@preblelibrary.org to have their participation counted.

April Title: Sky in the Deep by Adrienne Young

Preble County District Library COVID-19 Guidelines

To help ensure the safety of the staff and our patrons, we have modified public areas and changed certain procedures to comply with state and federal guidelines for reopening.

Book drops are open 24/7 as of Oct. 21, 2020.

Temporary hours for branches, curbside services, & reduced building capacities:

Camden Branch: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Tuesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 10 patrons at a time. 937-452-3142.

Eaton Branch: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 patrons at a time. 937-456-4331.

Eldorado Branch: Tuesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Five patrons at a time. 937-273-4933.

New Paris Branch: Monday through Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Five patrons at a time. 937-437-7242.

West Alexandria Branch: Monday through Wednesday from 12-7 p.m. Friday from 12-4 p.m. Five patrons at a time. 937-533-4095.

West Elkton Branch: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-6 p.m. Three patrons at a time. 937-787-4873.

West Manchester Branch: Monday and Wednesday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two patrons at a time. 937-678-8503.

Preble County Room: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two patrons at a time, call ahead for reservations. 937-456-4970.

Important notes about the library’s response to the pandemic:

The first hour of each day will be reserved for seniors and those who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Children ages 15 and under must always be accompanied by an adult guardian while in the library.

Building capacities have been lowered to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Returned items will be quarantined for at least 72 hours. This means that they will still show on your account for three to four days after you return them. No late fines will accrue.

Each patron will be limited to 30 minutes per day on the computer. Only one person will be allowed at the computer at a time. No headphones will be available at the computers. If you need audio, please bring your own headphones.

If you require one-on-one computer help, you will be required to wear a mask.

There will be no in-building programs offered at this time. We encourage you to connect with us on Facebook where recorded programming is being offered.

Seating will be limited, and we will be discouraging leisure reading and studying at this time.

Table space will also be limited.

All library toys, games, puppets, and stuffed animals have been lovingly stored for future use.

Meeting rooms will not be available.

All previously scheduled meetings have been canceled.

The Preble County Room asks that patrons make an appointment to visit their location. Walk-ins are welcome, but preference will be given to appointments made in advance.

For the comfort and safety of staff and patrons, we have put the following safety measures in place:

All items must be returned to the outdoor book drops only.

All returned items are quarantined for at least six days.

Library staff will wear face coverings while working.

Library staff will wear gloves when handling materials.

Library staff will have training in new protocols before the Library reopens.

Library staff will participate in daily health assessments.

Library staff will practice regular hand washing.

Plexiglas shields will be put in place at all service desks.

Social distancing measures have been put in place.

A cleaning/sanitizing schedule has been put in place for open hours.

Furniture has been moved or removed to allow for social distancing.

What we ask of those coming into the library:

Respect social distancing guidelines by maintaining a 6-foot space between yourself and other patrons and staff.

All patrons are required to wear a mask per the governor’s order, effective July 23, 2020. Should a patron claim a medical disability which precludes the use of a mask, that patron will be granted reasonable use of library facilities upon presentment of written proof from a legitimate medical provider that the patron will or may suffer health consequences if required to wear a face covering for any period of time. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.

Reasonable use includes:

Curbside pick-up.

Contactless pick-up. Staff members will put your items in the trunk of your car.

Delivery. We can add you to our homebound delivery service. A member of the PCDL staff can deliver materials to your address.

Digital content. PCDL offers digital content through the Ohio Digital Library and Hoopla.

Use the hand sanitizer provided by the library before and after any circulation transactions.

Please stay home if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Curb-side pick-up and online programming will continue. Please call your branch or visit our website to request items for no-contact pick-up.