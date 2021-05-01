Gov. DeWine announces new quarantine guidance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided the following updates this week on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quarantine Health Order

Gov. DeWine announced Tuesday that any Ohioan who has been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19. This health order applies to all adults, except those who are in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other congregate care settings. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including staff and residents, should continue to quarantine following CDC guidance.

“The power of the vaccine allows us to do this,” Gov. DeWine said. “Fully vaccinated Ohioans, including high school students, will be able to participate in sports and other activities, even if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 4.6 million Ohioans have received their first vaccine, and 3.6 million are fully vaccinated.

Economic Update

Lt. Gov. Husted provided an update on Ohio’s economic landscape related to the recently announced 2020 Census count, the state’s current unemployment rate and workforce development efforts.

Presently, on OhioMeansJobs.com, there are 180,773 total jobs available and 92,866 of those jobs have a salary of over $50,000.

Additionally, workforce development programs, such as TechCred and IMAP, aim to upskill Ohioans, making businesses and the state more competitive.

“We have training programs available that can give you the skills you need to be ready to go to work at an in-demand, higher paying job in one month or less,” Lt. Gov. Husted said.

Vaccination Status

Anyone is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio. In Preble County, there are five current vaccination sites:

Camden Village Pharmacy, 75 W. Central Ave., Camden. Call 937-453-1263 or visit http://www.camdenvillagepharmacy.com/covid-vaccine.

CVS Pharmacy 6145, 1300 N. Barron St., Eaton. Call 888-300-4419 or visit http://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

The Gym at Eagles Point, 307 N. Cherry St., Eaton. Call 937-472-0087 or visit http://vaccinatepreble.com.

Walgreens, 1213 N. Barron St., Eaton. Call 937-456-2694 or visit http://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.

Walmart, 100A E Washington Jackson Rd, Eaton. Call 937-456-7720 or visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302

Current Case Data

As of Thursday, April 29, there are 1,070,771 (+12,376) confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio and 19,186 (+153) confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 56,272 (+949) people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, including 7,772 (+90) admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

