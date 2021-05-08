Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, May 3 session:

Enrique James Williams, 144 Potomac Drive, Eaton, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer & Possession of Marihuana; Cody Christopher Francis, 17249 Co. Rd. 190, Kenton, OH 43326, Aggravated Possession of Drugs & Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ; Cassandra Nicole Huff, 732 Beckman Street, Dayton, OH 45410l, Receiving Stolen Property; Melinda S. Gibson 1276 State Route 530 North, West Alexandria, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

Also, Rodney T. McMurray, Sr., 4936 US Rt. 40 E. Lewisburg, Aggravated Possession of Drugs; Melissa A. Bourne, AT LARGE, Harassment with a Bodily Substance, Assault, Assault & Harassment with a Bodily Substance; Brendan Lake, 411 Semino Road, Northvale, NJ 07467, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer & Operation in Willful and Wanton Disregard of the Safety of Persons or Property.

Also, Nathan Lee Dunaway, 108 N. Central St., Milton, IN 47357, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments & Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Malik Myatt, 4419 W. Congress Pkwy., Chicago, IL 60624, Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle; Christopher Lee Fulton, 111 E. Somers Street, Eaton, OH, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Having Weapons While Under Disability, Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possessing Criminal Tools & Endangering Children.

Also, Michelle L. Miller, 231 W. Dayton St., Lewisburg, Aggravated Robbery, Felonious Assault, Assault, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Official Business & Disorderly Conduct ; Michael Anthony Lee Bird, AT LARGE, Assault, Aggravated Possession of Drugs & Disorderly Conduct; Destiny Renee Elmore, 432 Park Ave., West Milton, OH 45383, Assault, Aggravated Menacing, Resisting Arrest & Disorderly Conduct.