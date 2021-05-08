Gov. DeWine announces new nursing home order

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine and provided the following updates this week on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long-Term Care/Nursing Facility Testing Order

Governor DeWine announced Tuesday that a new Ohio Department of Health order will exempt fully vaccinated staff in nursing homes and assisted living facilities from routine testing. Staff members who are not fully vaccinated will be required to be tested twice a week.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Homebound Vaccination Plan

The Ohio Department of Aging and Ohio Department of Health have developed a homebound vaccination playbook for organizations working to ensure homebound individuals have access to the vaccine. By utilizing existing Rapid Response Teams, Ohio can deliver the vaccine where it is needed.

That playbook is available on the coronavirus website at coronavirus.ohio.gov. If you are a homebound individual or know a homebound individual who would like a vaccine, please contact your Area Agency on Aging at 1-866-243-5678.

Vaccination Status

Anyone is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio. In Preble County, there are five current vaccination sites:

Camden Village Pharmacy, 75 W. Central Ave., Camden. Call 937-453-1263 or visit http://www.camdenvillagepharmacy.com/covid-vaccine.

CVS Pharmacy 6145, 1300 N. Barron St., Eaton. Call 888-300-4419 or visit http://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

The Gym at Eagles Point, 307 N. Cherry St., Eaton. Call 937-472-0087 or visit http://vaccinatepreble.com.

Walgreens, 1213 N. Barron St., Eaton. Call 937-456-2694 or visit http://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.

Walmart, 100A E Washington Jackson Rd, Eaton. Call 937-456-7720 or visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302

Current Case Data

As of Thursday, May 6, there are 1,080,121 (+9,350) confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio and 19,344 (+158) confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 57,118 (+846) people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.