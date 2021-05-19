Senior Center reopening set for June 2

PREBLE COUNTY — The big announcement is finally here! We called all of our members first with the big news and now we are letting everyone know that we are getting ready for our grand reopening!

The time has finally come for us to open our doors to our seniors on Wednesday, June 2. The first two weeks will be for members only from June 2 through June 11. On Monday, June 14, we will reopen to the public! Becoming a member is easy and costs just $10 a year! Call us at 937-456-4947 for all the details. We are still ironing out the final details because even though Governor Mike DeWine is lifting all orders, the Ohio Department of Aging may have some stipulations. As soon as we have everything finalized, we will let you know!

Please keep checking our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ for details and the most recent updates.

Senior Day Celebration 2021

Senior Day Celebration 2021 was a huge success! Our drive-thru event afforded all of our seniors the opportunity to stay comfortably in their own vehicles and visit with each of our 20 plus vendors and community partners. We provided everyone with a takeout lunch of grilled options and sides, cookies and even ice cream! The cloudy cool morning gave way to beautiful sunny skies.

A special addition to our drive-thru event was participating in the Neil Diamond Sweet Caroline International Video Challenge. Our video will be ready soon, and we thank all of our seniors and staff for your participation! We would like to thank all of our vendors and community partners who joined us and delighted our seniors with treats and information. A huge thank you to Arbor Trace, Brookhaven, Ohio Attorney General’s Office, James Richie – Medicare Resource (sponsor), Friends of the Fellowship, Preble County Probate Court, YMCA, Vancrest, Maple Gardens, Lovett & House Law Firm, HIT Foundation, Everheart Hospice, Reid Health Alliance, Preble County Public Health, Simon Insurance, Preble County Mobility Manager, PCCOA, Heather’s Sweet Treats, Pa’s Kettle Corn and James May and Devan Hafle of www.KellerWilliams.Realty for the amazing aerial photos and video! We couldn’t make this event happen without every one of you and our amazing staff! We all had a great time!

Senior Center Website

Work continues on our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Look for new features, updated activities information, menus and coming soon, all you need to know about the November Levy.

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year. Any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. In fact, if the weather is bad, some of our seniors call in to make sure the drivers are going to be okay. No amount is too small. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947.

Drive Thru Thursdays

As if Drive Thru Thursdays! couldn’t get any better, guess what? It has! Our Drive Thru Crew loves music and we continue with our “Rockin’ & Rollin’ at the Drive Thru!” As you drive through to pick up your treat, you too can move and groove with us all in the comfort of your vehicle! From Oldies to Goodies, Big Band and Country, like the treat, we never know what the DJ will be playing for us! Drive Thru Thursdays happens each Thursday from 2-3 p.m. Sponsoring the event is easy and costs you nothing but the price of the treats. For all of the details, please contact Stacey Fullmer at sfullmer@prebleseniorcenter.org.

To stay up to date on all of our activities, trips and senior news sign up to receive our bi-monthly newsletter the “Senior Scene.” Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter which features all our latest news and activities, additional benefits are discounts on trips and select activities. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org.

Members only from June 2-11, open to public starting June 14