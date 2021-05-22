Alexa Little is May’s Young Professional of the Month

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Connect’s Young Professional of the Month for May 2021 is Alexa Little, Program Coordinator at My Neighbor’s House

Alexa’s nominator wrote: “Alexa Little is the Program Coordinator for the newly opened recovery center, My Neighbor’s House. My Neighbor’s House is an initiative of Thrive Therapeutics and their mission is to enhance the successful recovery of those experiencing a mental illness or substance use disorders by offering a welcoming and supportive environment in which they can heal, grow, and thrive.

“Alexa served as the first Chair of the Preble Connect Steering Committee and remains involved as an active member of our Steering Committee,” the nominator continued. “Prior to starting at My Neighbor’s House Alexa served as the Preble County Director at United Way of Greater Dayton, she was involved in bringing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Preble County, facilitated donations, volunteers, and distribution of Christmas for Kids, and Volunteered on many other boards and committees in the community.” Congratulations Alexa!

