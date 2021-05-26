Memorial Day celebrations return to Preble

PREBLE COUNTY — 2020 saw most, if not all, Memorial Day celebrations throughout Preble County cancelled.

Now, after a year off, in-person events are beginning to return, and celebrations are returning in full force for Memorial Day in 2021.

Celebrations throughout Preble County during the next week will take place on the following days:

Saturday, May 29

New Paris: The Village of New Paris’ annual Memorial Day Parade will take place Saturday, May 29 beginning at 12 p.m. Line up will begin at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Riders Post 360, 215 N. Washington St., New Paris, 45347.

The parade will depart down Washington Street from the Legion to the cemetery. There will be a memorial ceremony at the cemetery.

Following the parade, a luncheon will be held at the Legion.

Sunday, May 30

Gratis: The Village of Gratis will host a Memorial Day Parade on Sunday, May 30 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Lineup begins at 1 p.m. in front of the post office, 100 E. Franklin St., Gratis, 45330.

Free hot dogs and drinks will be provided after the parade at the Gratis Eagles #4298.

Each child who participate in the parade will receive a ticket for a bike raffle. Additional tickets can be purchased from the ladies auxiliary or bartender for $1 each or six tickets for $5.

Lewisburg: The Village of Lewisburg will host a Memorial Day program at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, 601 N. Main St., Lewisburg, 45338.

Monday, May 31

Eaton: The City of Eaton will host a Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 31 beginning at 10 a.m. Lineup begins at 9 a.m. on Vine Street between the Red Mule and the armory.

Participants will turn west on to Main Street before traveling to the cemetery.

The Village of Gratis last honored the holiday by hosting a parade and then a ceremony at Fairview Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Gratis17.jpg The Village of Gratis last honored the holiday by hosting a parade and then a ceremony at Fairview Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The Village of Gratis last honored the holiday by hosting a parade and then a ceremony at Fairview Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Gratis12.jpg The Village of Gratis last honored the holiday by hosting a parade and then a ceremony at Fairview Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The Village of Gratis last honored the holiday by hosting a parade and then a ceremony at Fairview Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Gratis1.jpg The Village of Gratis last honored the holiday by hosting a parade and then a ceremony at Fairview Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The Village of Gratis last honored the holiday by hosting a parade and then a ceremony at Fairview Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Gratis4.jpg The Village of Gratis last honored the holiday by hosting a parade and then a ceremony at Fairview Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The Village of Gratis last honored the holiday by hosting a parade and then a ceremony at Fairview Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Gratis10.jpg The Village of Gratis last honored the holiday by hosting a parade and then a ceremony at Fairview Cemetery on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_NP13.jpg The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_NP10.jpg The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_NP1.jpg The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_NP5.jpg The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_NP8.jpg The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_NP23.jpg The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_NP27.jpg The Village of New Paris celebrated Memorial Day two years ago with a parade and ceremony on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The City of Eaton last held its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday, May 27, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Eaton3.jpg The City of Eaton last held its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday, May 27, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The City of Eaton last held its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday, May 27, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Eaton22.jpg The City of Eaton last held its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday, May 27, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The City of Eaton last held its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday, May 27, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Eaton26.jpg The City of Eaton last held its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday, May 27, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald The City of Eaton last held its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday, May 27, 2019. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_Eaton29.jpg The City of Eaton last held its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday, May 27, 2019. Kelsey Kimbler | For The Register-Herald