News briefs

City of Eaton releases annual financial report

The City of Eaton has filed its Annual Financial Report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Copies of this report are on file in the office of the Director of Finance, 328 North Maple Street, Eaton, and are available for inspection.

Eaton Board of Education to meet special session

The Eaton Board of Education will meet in Special Session on June 28 at 3 p.m. This meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office at 3-6 Eaton-Lewisburg Rd., Eaton. The Board will meet to take action on the following agenda items: approve final appripriations for FY21 and temporary appropriations for FY22.

Make reservations for Eaton High School Class of 1962 reunion

The Eaton High School Class of 1962 will celebrate its 59th reunion at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Rob’s Restaurant, 705 Arlington Road, Brookville. For reservations, email dpcap@hotmail.com or call 937-456-2348 by June 1.

Eaton, Lewisburg hosting Farmer’s Market through summer

Beginning Saturday, May 15 and running every Saturday through the end of the summer, the Eaton Farmer’s Market will be held on Barron Street between Habitat for Humanity and the HIT Foundation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beginning Monday, May 17 and running every Monday through the end of the summer, the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market will be held in the Tri-County North school parking lot from 5-8 p.m.

First Southern Baptist Church holding VBS

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden offers 2021 Vacation Bible School, “Concrete and Cranes. Building a Life on Jesus,” from June 6-11. The time is 6-8:30 P.M. and is ages five through fifth grade.

National Trail School District announces summer operating schedule

National Trail Local School District offices will be operating on the following summer schedule:

District Office hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday from May 28 to July 31.

National Trail Elementary and Middle School will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday from May 28 to June 18. The ES and MS office will be closed from June 21 until July 30.

National Trail High School hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday from May 28 to July 30.

Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for all District Buildings. For more information or questions, please call the district office at 937-437-3333 x1106.

Preble Soil and Water Conservation District hosting pond clinic

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Preble-Montgomery County Pond Clinic, to be hosted in Montgomery County. Michael Buchanan of Buchanan’s Wildlife Solutions will discuss wildlife and ponds. Alex Ress of Jones Fish Farms will present information about pond management, such as stocking fish, vegetation control, and aeration. To end the evening festivities, Stefan Bridenbaugh, Montgomery SWCD Technician, will give guidance on new pond construction, repairs, and proper maintenance.

The Pond Clinic will be held on Thursday, June 3 at Golden Gate Park, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Rd., Brookville, OH 45309. The event will be hosted in Shelter #3. A free picnic-style meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 6:00 p.m. and conclude around 8:00 p.m.

The Pond Clinic, co-hosted by Preble and Montgomery SWCD, is free and open to everyone, and will be held rain or shine. Please follow the parking signs. Make it a family event, and bring the kids! Space is limited, so please RSVP by May 28 by calling Montgomery SWCD at (937) 854-7645 or Preble SWCD at (937) 456-5159.

Road Closures at Paint Road, Wolverton Road, Westville Road

Paint Road at railroad tracks, beginning at Cox Road and ending at Crawfordsville Campbellstown Road, will be closed for approximately 10 days beginning Wednesday, May 26 at 7 a.m. for railroad corssing repairs. No traffic is permitted.

Wolverton Road at railroad tracks, beginning at OH 320 and ending at Crawfordsville Campbellstown Road, will be closed for approximately 10 days beginning Wednesday, May 26 at 7 a.m. for railroad crossing repairs. No traffic is permitted.

Westville Road at railroad tracks, beginning at OH 320 and ending at Crawfordsville Campbellstown Road, will be closed for approximately 10 days beginning Wednesday, May 26 at 7 a.m. for railroad crossing repairs. No traffic is permitted.

Tri-County North announces summer operating hours

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. June 7 through July 29, 2021, the hours of operation will be 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m, Monday through Thursday, with the exception to the week of July 5th. The week of July 5th, we will be will be closed on Monday due to the holiday. For the remainder of that week, the hours of operation will be 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, August 2, 2021. If you have any questions, please call our District Office at 937-962-2671.