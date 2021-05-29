County auditor presents financial report for April

EATON — Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright presented her monthly report to commissioners at their Monday, May 10, meeting.

According to Wright, during the month of April, General Fund receipts totaled $1,041,736,27. Sales tax revenue for April totaled $541,834.21 from February sales. (The reporting is always “two months back” Wright reminded the board.) Local taxation came in at $242,898.15, and the casino tax came in at $125,189.77, something Wright said they are very happy about.

The 1-mill conveyance receipts totaled $16,247.60, and there were no expenditures.

Expenditures in April, according to Wright’s report, included General Fund disbursements totaling $1,224,665.99. Salaries, public employee retirement system, and Medicare disbursements for April totaled $736,957.47, which included three payroll periods for the month. Transfers for the month included the county’s share for Ohio State University Extension services, $20,540.76 and matching funds for Soil & Water, $88,000, for a total of $108,540.76.

Total expenditures included supplies, $25,122.89; health insurance, $93,150.39; contract services, $187,058.41; utilities, $12,708.94 and training, travel, advertising, printing and other expenses which totaled $38,482.98.

According to Wright, the General Fund began 2021 with a cash balance of $6,770,010.07 and ended the month of April with $7,982,666.99.

Compared to 2020, General Fund receipts were up by $135,566.44, according to Wright, with sales tax being up over $87,000, and charges for services and interest seeing decreases.

Expenditures for April with up over 2020, for several reasons, one being the month had a third payroll period, and others resulting from an advance to Sewer District #6, and transfers to OSU Extension and Soil & Water.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

