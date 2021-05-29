Celebrating CASA/GAL Volunteer Day

PREBLE COUNTY — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)/Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) Volunteer’s Day, which was observed on May 18, provided the opportunity for Judge Overmyer and CASA Volunteer Coordinator Debbie Huff to honor and thank Preble County’s CASA volunteers who work hard to ensure the children and youth of Preble County who have been placed in foster care as a result of experiencing abuse or neglect have their voices heard every day.

Judge Overmyer met with Preble County CASAs and presented them with a Certificate of Appreciation for all they do. This was the first ever CASA/GAL Volunteer Day, and Judge Overmyer said, “it was long over due.”

These volunteers donate their time to advocate for the best interest of the children before the court as a result of abuse or neglect. The CASA volunteer is appointed by the Judge and provides the court with the comprehensive and objective information the court needs to make the most well-informed decisions and help ensure positive outcome for children and youth.

If you would like more information on becoming a CASA Volunteer, call the office at 937-456-2885 or email debbie.prebcocasa@gmail.com. Visit the website at prebcocasa.com.

Left to right: Judge Overmyer, Krissi Smith, Paula Connerley, Sarah Ile, Marian Schmidt, Joyce Tuthill, Jane Treitmaier https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/05/web1_CASA.jpg Left to right: Judge Overmyer, Krissi Smith, Paula Connerley, Sarah Ile, Marian Schmidt, Joyce Tuthill, Jane Treitmaier Submitted by Debbie Huff CASA Volunteer Coordniator