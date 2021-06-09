Pence Shewman Rd closed until June 14

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation provided its weekly construction update for Preble County through the week ending June 12.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing – From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Traffic continues to be maintained in two lanes in either direction; however, alternating shoulder closures will be in place in the work zone. Traffic will be maintained on the mainline in a minimum of one lane in either direction during evening and overnight hours. A reduced speed limit will also be in effect. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

New Impacts

S.R. 726 Bridge Work – S.R. 726 will be reduced to one lane over I-70, between Orphans Road and U.S. 40. Traffic will be maintained through mid-June with temporary signals.

T.R. 120 (Pence Shewman Road) Bridge Work – Over I-70, between Orphans Road and U.S. 40. Pence Shewman will be closed June 1 through June 14; traffic will be detoured via U.S. 40, S.R. 726 and Orphans Road. This is a revised schedule.

Continuing Impacts

U.S. 35 Resurfacing – Paving operations between I-70 and Elkhorn Road. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one, 12-foot lane in each direction, with traffic shifted to the northbound lanes. This phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall 2021.

U.S. 40 Bridge Replacement – Over Bantas Creek, between S.R. 726 and Pence Shewman Road. U.S. 40 is closed for approximately 30 days, through mid-May, and traffic will be detoured via I-70 and U.S. 127. All work is scheduled to be completed in Sept. 2021.

S.R. 177 Safety Improvement – At the intersection with Oxford Germantown Road. Intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect during daytime, working hours, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Additional restrictions will be in effect during the summer months, and the entire project is scheduled to be complete in Sept. 2021.

New Impacts

S.R. 725 Culvert Replacement – Between Upper Somers and Wayne Trace roads, just east of Camden. S.R. 725 will be closed through Friday, June 11, and motorists will be detoured via S.R. 503, S.R. 744 and U.S. 127.

S.R. 725 Culvert Repair – Near Simpson Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

S.R. 503 Ditching – Near Gratis Jacksonburg Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

U.S. 127 Resurfacing – Between the city of Eaton and the West Manchester corporate limits. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.