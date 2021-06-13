Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a recent June session:

Travis L. Linkous, 306 North 21st Street, Richmond, IN 47374, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Haley N. Moore, 423 Village South Drive Eaton, receiving stolen property and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Needius Levi Grubb and Audrey Vestina Grubbs, 110 N. Maple Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs with specification, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also, Austin Nicholas Messmear, 11 Kathy Court, New Paris, aggravated possession of drugs; Kaitlyn Louise Maiden, 2871 E. U S Route 35, Room 3, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs with specification, aggravated trafficking in drugs with specification, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Darrell T. Green, 763 Brande Drive, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.

Also, Kaylin S. Herald, 1440 Asher Road, Somerville, OH, 45064, aggravated possession of drugs, theft from a person in a protected class and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Kyle Gene Perry, 121 Deem Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Alex Edward Cail, 5638 Ozias Road, Eaton, burglary, trespass in a habitation and assault; Daniel James Johnson, 2009 US Route 127 N., Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also, Christina R. Wiles, 3644 New Market Banta, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs; Shawn Gregory Whitaker, at large, aggravated trafficking in drugs; John Franklin Scott, Jr., 811 Allen Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015-2010, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (two counts) and aggravated trafficking in drugs; Darrell T. Green, 763 Brande Drive, Eaton, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and tampering with evidence.

Also, Shawn L. White, 482 Adler Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45011, rape, rape, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, corrupting another with drugs, corrupting another with drugs and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; Justin W. Henderson, 9733 Euphemia Castine Road, Lewisburg, domestic violence, Chancelor E. Roy Mann, 4 N. Shawnee Plains, Camden, aggravated possession of drugs.