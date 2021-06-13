Services, activities for area veterans

Editor’s Note: Organizations with meeting notices or events included in Veterans News are encouraged to send updated information to Braden Moles at bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com.

West Alexandria American Legion Post 322

Post 322 will be holding a flag burning ceremony on Monday, June 14 at 8:15 p.m.

A steak fry will be on Saturday, June 19 from 5-7 p.m.

The Ladies Auxilliary hosts Euchre beginning at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.

Senior Fun Bunch dance is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Thursdays. All events are open to the public.

The post canteen is open Monday through Thursday from 12-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12-11:30 p.m, and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. Open Juke Box is June 18 at 7 p.m. Food is also available.

The hall is open for reservations. Contact Bob Beneke at 937-604-8852. Any other Legion questions can be directed to Dave Sizemore, Commander at 937-478-6407.

Post 322 continues to support all current military and veterans and the community.

West Manchester American Legion Post 665

Pork Chop dinners are back, carry out only. Dinners are $10, while extra pork chops are $7 each. Serving time starts at 5 p.m. until sold out. Call or message listed persons, if possible, especially for multiples so there are enough pork chops. Walk-ins are welcome, however. If you place an order, you should come at 5 p.m., otherwise they might sell out.

The post is mindful to social distancing and wearing masks.

Contacts: Commander Rocky Farmer, 937-733-2810; Chet Aney, 937-623-0480; Mike, 937-336-4766.

New Lebanon American Legion Post 762

Join the post for Quiz Night on the first Monday of month starting at 7:30 p.m. The kitchen is open from 6-8 p.m.

The post will have a Flag Day ceremony on Monday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. Any members of the community who have U.S. flags that need properly disposed can drop them off at the Legion. Dinner will be available before and after the event.

The post will have a wing night on Friday, June 18 from 5-7 p.m. Pre-order at alpost762@gmail.com or call 937-687-9908 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4:30-11 p.m.

Eaton VFW Post 8066

The post is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-11 p.m. and Sunday from 1-8 p.m. Come in on Tuesday for Taco Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and Euchre at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday for Wii Bowling and Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m., Thursday for Bar Poker from 4:30-6 p.m., Friday for Bar Poker from 4:30-6 p.m. and Karaoke from 7:30-10:45 p.m and Sunday for Open Pool at 1 p.m. The post is closed on Mondays. There is now an ATM inside.

The post will have shish kabobs and potato salad from 5-7 p.m. and the SideShow Band from 7-11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16. There will be Open Mic with Jan and Joe on Saturday, June 26 from 6-10 p.m. There will also be a carry-in on Wednesday, June 30.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 Ohio 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

‘We Care’ Program

In an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices of our local veterans and to promote spending within our own community, Preble County Veteran Services has launched a new program entitled “We Care.” Veteran Services will supply local honorably discharged veterans with an official “picture identification card” which would be presented to local businesses when making their purchases. The veteran would then receive a discount from the total cost of the purchase. We have 16 businesses currently enrolled in the program. If your business would like to participate in this program, contact Veteran Services at 108 N. Barron St., Eaton.