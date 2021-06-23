Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors.

Decisions As We Age

The staff at the Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) recently participated in an exercise to learn about complex decisions of moving a loved one into an assisted living or nursing home setting. We were instructed to write down the ten most important things to us. Examples were family, home, independence and pets. We were then told we were going to move into a nursing home and couldn’t take all ten of our items with us, including our pets. We were told to cross off five items and eventually ended up with just one item left on our lists. This exercise was very impactful because many times, seniors and families of seniors have to make extremely difficult decisions regarding their lives. Most of us never realize how much our seniors give up to move into a facility because they can no longer safely stay in their homes.

The outcome of our exercise was twofold; first was understanding the reality and complexity of making decisions for you or a loved one prior to moving into a nursing home or assisted living facility. Second was affirmation that the services the PCCOA offers to our seniors can help them stay longer and safely in their own homes, continue their independence and allow them to keep their pets. We offer transportation to appointments, help with housekeeping and personal care as well as home delivered meals which includes wellness checks. We are currently at capacity with our home delivered meals and have seniors in need on our waiting list.

The “Baby Boomers” continue to move into the category of 60 years of age and over increasing the number of seniors who may, one day, need our services. In November, we will ask you to help us pass our levy so we can continue our current services as well as increase those services so we don’t have any seniors on a waiting list. We will post information to our Facebook page and website beginning in July with all of the facts, stories and testimonials you will need to make an informed decision. We will ask for volunteers to join us at our multiple “Honk-Ins” in many communities the Friday before the election and more. Please join us at the Senior Center to learn more about how our agency continues to positively affect the lives of our seniors.

Senior Center is Open to All

Please plan to join us for activities, lunch and of course friendship. Re-connect with friends enjoy great conversation and of course, great food! Decades Diner is open with our full menu as well as congregate meals. Please remember to call 24 hours in advance to order your congregate meals.

Thursday Night Weekly Dance – I Dance My Way

Our dance will return at the Preble County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 4 beginning at 5 p.m. and then continue each Thursday thereafter at the Big Red Barn, Senior Center, 800 E. St Clair Street.

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year, or any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947.

PCCOA Membership

Membership at the Senior Center is just $10 a year. Members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities, discounts on trips and excursions, free laminating and copying. You can also sign up for email and text messages and be informed of all the news and events first!

