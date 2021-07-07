Hobbs announces candidacy for Eaton Municipal Court Judge

LEWISBURG — Local attorney H. Steven Hobbs is announcing his candidacy for Eaton Municipal Court Judge and is running in the Nov. 2, 2021 election.

Hobbs is a local attorney and has had his office in Lewisburg since 1984. He has a general practice of law which includes civil, criminal, traffic, and domestic relations matters. He primarily practices in Preble, Darke and Montgomery counties but has practiced in Municipal Courts throughout the State of Ohio, including Franklin, Hancock, Athens, Hamilton, Mercer, Clark, Miami and Greene counties.

Additionally, he has extensive experience in municipal law, having served as Village Solicitor in Preble County communities for over 35 years. Hobbs has been involved in prosecuting and defending individuals in criminal and traffic matters at the municipal court level, including handling arraignments, pretrials, pleas, sentencing, preliminary hearings and trials to a judge or jury.

Hobbs’ practice experience includes legal research and writing, small claims, evictions, and other civil matters which are handled by the municipal court.

Hobbs graduated from Twin Valley North High School in Lewisburg and resides in Lewisburg. He id widowed and has two grown daughters and a grandson. Hobbs has been a volunteer firefighter for 43 year and continues to serve Lewisburg in the capacity. Hobbs is running for Eaton Municipal Court Judge to continue his public service and to provide the citizens of Preble County with a court that promotes respect, justice, and fairness in dispute resolution.

Hobbs https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/07/web1_Hobbs.jpg Hobbs Courtesy of H. Steven Hobbs

Lewisburg attorney has operated in Preble since 1984