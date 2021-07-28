Fullmer is July’s Young Professional of the Month

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Connect’s July 2021 Young Professional of the Month is Stacey Fullmer, Senior Center Manager at the Preble County Council on Aging.

Stacey’s nominator wrote: “Stacey oversees all Activities, Kitchen and In-Home Services Departments. Stacey is the resident “technology” expert, solving most of our in-house problems. Stacey has a willingness to learn and to help others achieve their personal best. Stacey is a friend to every senior walking through our doors or dancing on our floors. Her personality and caring nature coupled with her intelligence make her an outstanding candidate for the Young Professional of the Month, every month.”

A few Preble Connect Steering Committee members visited the newly re-opened Senior Center today to surprise Stacey with her award and were able to see first-hand just how valued Stacey is in our community. Decades Diner was full of people celebrating Stacey and all that she has done for the Senior Center. We ended the celebration with a delicious lunch! The Decades Diner is open to all ages for lunch, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds assist with running the Senior Center.

Congratulations Stacey!

Stacey Fullmer (left) was presented as Preble Connect’s July Professional of the Month by Preble County Council on Aging Executive Director Shelley Ratliff. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/07/web1_July2.jpg Stacey Fullmer (left) was presented as Preble Connect’s July Professional of the Month by Preble County Council on Aging Executive Director Shelley Ratliff. Courtesy of Preble Connect