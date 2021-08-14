White promoted to PCHS Executive Director

PREBLE COUNTY — Beginning Sept. 1, the Preble County Historical Society’s Lisa White will be promoted to Executive Director and given a full-time position.

“2020 and 2021 have been two of the most successful years for PCHS and will only keep growing,” White said.” Recently, an awarded grant provided funds to hire interns to complete a large archival project of the collections. They have been trained by [Alyssa] Stark, and will keep moving forward until the project is completed.”

Stark will be leaving her position as Director of History and Education to join The Dayton Regional STEM School.

“I sincerely appreciate having the opportunity to work with Lisa White, Harold Niehaus, the Board of Trustees, and all of our wonderful members,” Stark said. “Thank you for all of the support you have given Lisa and I as we worked to continue the amazing things happening around PCHS. I will miss the historical farm and each of our passionate members. I am looking forward to new challenges as I focus my career on K-12 education.”

For questions about these changes, call 937-787-4256 or email lisa@preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com.