News briefs

Board of Elections to hold meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.

Communities hosting Farmer’s Markets through summer

Every Saturday through the end of the summer, the Eaton Farmer’s Market will be held on Barron Street between Habitat for Humanity and the HIT Foundation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every Monday through the end of the summer, the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market will be held in the Tri-County North school parking lot from 5-8 p.m.

Camden Farmer’s Market takes place every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and will run through October. The Farmer’s Market will be held in the downtown Camden Veterans Park, corner of Main Street and Central.

First Southern Baptist Church celebrating 70th anniversary

On Saturday, Aug. 22, the First Southern Baptist Church of Camden will celebrate it’s 70th anniversary in a big way.

Dr. Ronnie Floyd of the Southern Baptist Convention will be preaching in one service at 10:30 a.m.

Dinner on the ground will follow, and then at 1:30 p.m., a Homecoming Celebration will take place as Pastor Greg Jackson and a hosts of guests look back at the blessings of God. All are invited.

Lewisburg hosting Neighbor Night Supper

Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg is hosting a Neighbor Night Supper on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 5-6:30 p.m. at 511 N. Commerce St. This is open to anyone living in Lewisburg or the Tri-County North School District. This even is sponsored by the Lewisburg Cargill Cares Committee.

Life Flowing Ministries hosting Summer Celebration

Life Flowing Ministries is hosting a Summer Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate the community.

There will be bouncy houses, games, hot dogs, snow cones and popcorn in addition to onsite baptism being offered. This event is free to the public, and any members of law enforcement or emergency medical services are specifically encouraged to attend so gratitude can be shown. Life Flowing Ministries is located at 221 E. Decatur St. Contact 937-733-7743 with any questions.

Road closure set on Antioch Road

Antioch Road (between Mailboxes #199 and #351), beginning at U.S. 127 and ending at Camden Road, will be closed for approximately two weeks beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18 due to stream channel bank stablization. No traffic will be permitted.