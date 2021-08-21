MVCTC welcomes new staff for 50th year

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) welcomes six new staff members for the 2021-2022 school year.

Matt Bishop, Director of Business and Campus Operations – Dr. Bishop most recently served as the Superintendent of Preble Shawnee Schools. His experience includes five years at Preble Shawnee, three years as superintendent at Lockland City Schools, eight years as principal of Carlisle High School, five years as principal of Twin Valley South Middle School, Technology Coordinator for one year at Twin Valley South Middle School, and two years as a classroom teacher at Twin Valley South Middle School. Dr. Bishop has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Miami University. In addition, he has a master’s in education administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Dayton.

Shelby Brown, Eaton High School Agricultural Education Satellite – Mrs. Brown graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s in agriculture and is completing her master’s of curriculum and teaching at Bowling Green. In addition, she has taught agriculture education at Indian Lake and Ridgemont High School. At Ridgemont, Shelby mentored students resulting in 22 State FFA degrees, eight American FFA degrees, nine National Agriscience Fair finalists, five National Proficiency Finalists, and two state placing CDE teams. She was also a United States Department of Education Fulbright Hayes Scholar and traveled to Malaysia to explore agriculture in their country as part of the program.

Ray Caruthers, Principal – Mr. Caruthers earned his bachelor’s in elementary education from Langston University in Oklahoma and his master’s in educational policy and leadership from The Ohio State University. He was a school leader of instruction and principal with Columbus City Schools for eight years and was named educator of the year one year and principal of the year another. From there, Ray went on to the role of principal at Ponitz Career Center in Dayton. Subsequently, he was principal at our partner district, Trotwood Madison.

Jerry Fogt, Criminal Justice Program Instructor – Mr. Fogt earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminology from The Ohio State University after graduating from Piqua High School. He returned to Piqua as a police officer. Jerry spent 20 years as a patrol officer and became a lieutenant in 2016. He also served as the Department Range Master, Senior Police Firearms Instructor, Technical Crash Investigator, Crime Scene Investigator, Taser Instructor, and Asp/Baton/Handcuff Instructor. He also spent five years as the Piqua DARE officer, preparing lesson plans, teaching classes, etc., for Piqua City Schools.

Susan Sievers, Adult Education Administrative Assistant – Mrs. Sievers has been employed with MVCTC since 2007, having worked as a substitute teacher, District Ambassador for the Career Exploration Lab, and a long-term substitute secretary for our satellite department.

Joe Simmons, Auto Technology Instructor – Mr. Simmons was a student in the MVCTC Automotive Technology program finishing in 2007 and holds an associate’s degree in automotive technology from the University of Cincinnati. He is an ASE Certified Master Automotive Technician with World Class Designation. Joe is currently the Certified Master Automotive Technician for the City of Hamilton. He maintains and repairs the city vehicles, including light and heavy-duty trucks, cars, etc. Before that, Joe was shop foreman and senior master Ford technician at Beau Townsend Ford. He also spent three years as an automotive instructor at Miami Jacobs Career College.

Anne Toohey, School Counselor – Mrs. Toohey earned her bachelor’s in education with a special education emphasis from Bowling Green and completed her intervention specialist licensure with Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio. She earned her master’s in school counseling from the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky. Anne served as an intervention specialist with Mason City Schools for eight years, including co-teaching Algebra I and II, before becoming a high school counselor at Mason. She most recently serviced as a counselor at Tipp City Middle School.

Amber Wright, Intervention Specialist Instructor – Mrs. Wright is an MVCTC Allied Health Tech Prep alumnus. She was valedictorian of both MVCTC and partner school Tri-County North. She is returning as an intervention specialist in a math inclusion classroom. Amber earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education at Defiance College. She then earned her master’s degree as an intervention specialist at Wright State University. Amber worked the past 17 years as an Intervention Specialist at Tri-County North, co-teaching Algebra I, Geometry, and Algebra II.

