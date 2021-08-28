Chamber Classic Scholarship outing a success

ARCANUM — The 2021 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing was held Friday, Aug. 20, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Twenty-two teams took to the greens for some fun and to support area students.

“Proceeds of the Chamber Classic help fund the annual chamber scholarship for a high school student, and scholarships for Ohio Business Week,” Executive Director Leslie Collins said following the event. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather to get outside for a good cause.”

“Thanks go out to premier sponsors Reid Health, Edison State Community College, Hometown Comfort, Indiana University East and Kettering Health and other special sponsors including Henny Penny, Larkin Cobb Chevrolet, Somerville National Bank, Loudy Office Equipment, the Preble County Development Partnership, Brubaker Grain & Chemical, Preble County Power Equipment & LCNB National Bank.”

Collins also thanked the Village of Lewisburg, Beechwood Golf Course, and individual hole sponsors.

“Beechwood is an active chamber member and owner-operators Nate & Emily Hans have helped make the past several outings a huge success,” Collins said.

“We also owe the members of this year’s Golf Outing Committee, Committee Chair Jason Moles, and all our volunteers a big ‘thank you’ for helping make this year’s outing as successful as it was,” Collins added.

Winners of this year’s Chamber Classic were: first place, Roselius Insurance; second place, Larkin Cobb Chevrolet and third place, the Pitsinger Family.

The 2021 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing was held Friday, Aug. 20, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Twenty-two teams took to the greens for some fun and to support area students. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_chambergolf1.jpg The 2021 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing was held Friday, Aug. 20, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Twenty-two teams took to the greens for some fun and to support area students. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The 2021 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing was held Friday, Aug. 20, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Twenty-two teams took to the greens for some fun and to support area students. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_chambergolf2.jpg The 2021 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing was held Friday, Aug. 20, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Twenty-two teams took to the greens for some fun and to support area students. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The 2021 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing was held Friday, Aug. 20, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Twenty-two teams took to the greens for some fun and to support area students. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_chambergolf3.jpg The 2021 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing was held Friday, Aug. 20, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Twenty-two teams took to the greens for some fun and to support area students. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr