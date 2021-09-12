Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Tuesday, Sept. 7 session:

Laura J. Burgess, 457 Progress Street, Apt. H315 Brookville, Indiana 47012, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Alex Hernandez, 1010 Loop Road, Apt. B, Pauma Valley, California 92061, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of marijuana; Brian S. Hacker, 248 Buck Rub Cv, Camden, assault, assault, aggravated menacing, domestic violence and resisting arrest ; Taylor N. Cassidy, 34 S. Second St., Camden, assault and aggravated menacing.

Also, Cody Andrew Gregory, 970 S. Barron St., Apt. 4, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs; Cody Andrew Gregory, 970 S. Barron St., Apt. 4, Eaton, harassment with a bodily substance and harassment with a bodily substance; Stephen T. Riddell, 621 Village South Drive, Eaton, domestic violence; Justin Kyle Burkhead, 2 N. 2nd St., Apt. B, Trenton, Ohio 45067, criminal mischief, theft, criminal mischief and theft.

Also, William Almon Bradley, 28 Hanes Street, Dayton, Ohio 45410, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to disclose personal information; Richard Roland, 106 W. Wine St., Modoc, Indiana 47358, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools; Michael D. Brooks, 217 Walnut Street, Modoc, Indiana 47358, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and falsification; Christopher Caleb Lawson, 200 Walnut Street, West Manchester, having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also, Donna G. Staggs, 3536 Spacht Road, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs; Joshua D. Stewart, 33 Sauer Drive, New Paris, receiving stolen property; Willie Henry Beckwith, 220 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Apt. 25, Eaton, domestic violence and assault; Cody Alexander Lairmore, 2510 E. 5th St., Dayton, OH 45403, trespass in a habitation; Willie A.R. Harris, 676 Rose Blvd., Camden, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and Falsification.

Also, Terry Lee Whitt, 119 Somers Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Melynda Anne Lewis, 531 Quinn Road, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; John Harris Howard, 289 Deer Run Drive, Camden, violating a protection order and aggravated possession of drugs; Jeremy Abraham Ferry, 15221 State Route 772, Piketon, OH 45661, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also, James M. Wilson, 9461 U.S. Route 40 W, Ste. 2, New Paris, aggravated trafficking in drugs, unlawful restraint, possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; James Ray Baker, 208 W. Main Street, New Lebanon, Ohio 45345, receiving stolen property; Eric M. Lainhart, 1404 Wilmore Drive, Middletown, Ohio 45042, obstructing official business and trafficking in heroin; Jonathan S. Falkner, 220 Richmond Pike, Eaton, permitting drug abuse, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

