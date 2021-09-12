National Trail MVCTC FFA attends Elevate

NEW PARIS — The National Trail MVCTC FFA chapter was invited to participate in the Elevate Conference that was hosted by Talawanda Butler Tech FFA Chapter.

This conference was an event focused on the development and organization of leadership skills of the participants. National Trail MVCTC FFA was one of the few chapters invited to send members to collaborate with other chapters and participate in the event.

The members that represented National Trail MVCTC FFA were chapter officers Brianne Kosier, Hannah Lee, Paige Lee, and Mykenzie Smith, as well as chapter members Emmalie Besecker and Leah Norton.

The members that attended the event worked together to create a service learning project the chapter could implement this upcoming year. Members brainstormed several community projects where our members could get involved and serve others. The members are very excited about implementing this plan this year for all members to take part in.