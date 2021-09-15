Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors.

Upcoming Activities

– Let’s DANCE! In our barn on Thursday night from 5-8. This week’s dance is Sponsored by Edward Jones. As always, The Silvertone’s will be live for our musical enjoyment.

– Start your week off right with Tai Chi with Holly at 10:00 am Monday morning. You don’t know what it is…..come by and find out what everyone’s talking about.

– The Participant’s Council will meet at 1:30 on Monday. This is a perfect opportunity to join a group of people who want to make PCCOA succeed.

– Are you a closet Vincent Van Gogh or paint more like a kindergartener? It doesn’t matter to us as long as you are having fun. On September 21, Painte the Towne will be here at 9:30 for an Art Class. You will need to preregister for this class and there is a $15 charge for each class.

Did You Know?

The PCCOA provided housekeeping services to many of our seniors in Preble County. We currently have 99 clients with 16 on the waiting list. Many of you have helped us with your donations and we thank you! With a successful levy outcome this November, we will be able to clear that waiting list and add to our clients list. Year to date (end of July), we have provided 2,106 hours of housekeeping services. We average 301 hours per month. During 2020, the year average was 270 hours per month.

We Need You

If your company is looking for a corporate volunteer opportunity, delivering meals is a great way to get involved. We work with you on a schedule that works for your employees. Even if it’s just one day a month, we would love to have you volunteer. Please call Shelley, for details.

Our Transportation Team needs drivers to get our seniors to medical appointments and other transportation needs. This job is vital to us as our demand for transportation is increasing. We never want to tell anyone we don’t have enough drivers to help them. As a driver you will look forward to seeing your clients and they will love seeing you. You will become a part of their lives and again, you may be the only person they see during the week.

If you are interested please stop by and fill out an application or give us a call for more information. Become a member of a great team of dedicated employees! We need you!

Calling All Volunteers

Our levy is fast approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and we will be providing all the necessary information for you to make an informed choice when we ask you to vote for our seniors in November! But today, we would like to let you know that we are looking for volunteers to help with our Levy “Honk-Ins.” We will be out on Friday afternoon, Oct. 29 at various locations throughout Preble County with posters and waves to the public all in an attempt to drive awareness that our senior center needs support in the November election. If you would like to join us, call 937-456-4947 for details and to sign up!

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year. Any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. No amount is too small. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947.

PCCOA Membership

Membership at the Senior Center is just $10 a year. Members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities, discounts on trips and excursions, free laminating and copying. You can also sign up for email and text messages and be informed of all the news and events first!