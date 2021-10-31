Public Health reports further decrease in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Recent data from Preble County Public Health on Monday, Oct. 25 showed a further decrease in COVID-19 cases this week.

Compared to last week, the seven-day moving average showed 80 new cases and an average of 195.69 (-102.73) cases per 100,000 residents, a decrease of 39.39 percent. As of Monday, Oct. 25, Preble County has 336 active cases, down from 481 last week.

As of Thursday, Oct. 28, Eaton reported four new student cases and one new staff case, while National Trail reported two new student cases. Twin Valley South also reported one new student case. Cases were not reported at Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North or the Preble County Educational Service Center.

In total, schools have reported the following numbers this school year: Eaton (22 student cases, three staff cases); National Trail (60 student cases, eight staff cases); Preble ESC (one student case, three staff cases); Preble Shawnee (65 students cases, 34 staff cases); Tri-County North (67 student cases, 13 staff cases); and Twin Valley South (43 student cases, six staff cases).

As of Monday, Oct. 25, the overall case count breaks down to 911 (+8) cases in the 0-19 range, 776 (+7) cases in 20-29, 790 (+9) cases in 30-39, 873 (+6) cases in 40-49, 863 (+13) cases in 50-59, 711 (+13) cases in 60-69, 501 (+11) cases in 70-79, and 305 (+3) cases for those 80 and up.

Overall, there have been 125 COVID-19 deaths in Preble County and 5,730 (+70) total cases since the pandemic began. Additionally, 379 (+4) county residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Among COVID-19 deaths in Preble County, one (+1) was in the 30-39 age range, two (+1) were in the 40-49 range, six (+1) were in the 50-59 range, 22 (+2) were in the 60-69 range, 47 (+1) were in the 70-79 range, and 47 were in the 80 and up range.

All Ohio counties are now classified as having a “high” level of community transmission, according to the CDC.

As of Oct. 25, 16926 (+104) county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 41.4 percent of the county’s population.

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine or to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit https://www.preblecountyhealth.org.

Latest data as of Monday, Oct. 25