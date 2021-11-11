Services, activities for area veterans

Camden VFW Post 1577

The Auxlliary’s monthly meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

Camden VFW Post 1577 is located at 291 S. Main St., Camden.

American Legion Post 665 hosting pork chop dinner

West Manchester American Legion Post 665will hold a pork chop dinner Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. Dinners are $11, while extra pork chops are $7 each. Serving time starts at 5 p.m. until sold out. Call or message listed persons, if possible, especially for multiples so there are enough pork chops. Walk-ins are welcome, however, if an order is placed, come at 5 p.m., otherwise meals might sell out.

The Post thanks everyone for their continued support. Contacts: Commander Rocky Farmer, 937-733-2810 or Chet Aney, 937-623-0480.

West Alexandria American Legion Post 322

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entrance fee, 50/50 raffle. Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. Rock the Jukebox the third Friday of every month.

For hall rental, contact Bob Beneke at 937-604-8852. Any other Legion questions can be directed to Dave Sizemore, Commander at 937-478-6407.

New Lebanon American Legion Post 762

Post 762 is open Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is from 6-8 p.m. There is breakfast on Saturday from 8-11 a.m.

Eaton VFW Post 8066

Post 8066 is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-11 p.m. and Sunday from 3-8 p.m. Come in on Tuesdays for Taco Tuesday and Euchre, Wednesday for Wii Bowling and Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m., Thursday for pool league, Thursdays and Fridays for Bar Poker beginning at 4:30 p.m., Friday for karaoke at 7 p.m., and Sunday for breakfast at 8 a.m. and open pool. The post is closed on Mondays. There is now an ATM inside.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 Ohio 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

‘We Care’ Program

In an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices of our local veterans and to promote spending within our own community, Preble County Veteran Services maintains a program entitled “We Care.” Veteran Services will supply local honorably discharged veterans with an official “picture identification card” which would be presented to local businesses when making their purchases. The veteran would then receive a discount from the total cost of the purchase. For more info, contact Veteran Services at 937-456-6111 or at 1322 N. Barron St., Eaton.

