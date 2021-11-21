New Domino’s restaurant opening in Eaton

EATON — There’s a new Domino’s coming to Eaton the locally-owned store, located at 1311 N. Barron St. was slated to open this week and will be ready to serve the local community, according to a press release.

“We are dedicated to the Eaton area and are excited to get to know the residents,” T.J. Taylor, Eaton Domino’s franchise owner said in the release. “We hope the community will give us a try as we are eager to offer our delicious products, exceptional service and innovative ordering technology.”

According to the release, Domino’s offers contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery® to those who prefer it. Domino’s Carside Delivery gives customers the option of staying in their vehicle while a team member delivers their order to them, making for a convenient, contactless carryout option. The store also features a drive-thru window for carryout customers to pick up their orders.

Domino’s in Eaton is also looking to hire delivery drivers, customer service representatives and assistant managers.

“We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce – and Domino’s has a lot of great jobs to offer,” said Taylor. “We want to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for a great opportunity with a great company.”

For more information, visit jobs.dominos.com. To place an order from Domino’s in Eaton, customers can visit www.dominos.com or call 937-882-3030.

The new Domino’s Pizza was slated to open this week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_Domino-s.jpg The new Domino’s Pizza was slated to open this week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald