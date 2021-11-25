‘Shop Small’ on Small Business Saturday

PREBLE COUNTY — Saturday, Nov. 27, is Small Business Saturday — a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, this year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they continue to navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone is asked to join the SBA and organizations across the country in supporting local small businesses by shopping at a small business.

Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by SBA since 2011, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season. Historically, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $19.8 billion according to the 2020 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey commissioned by American Express. The survey also found that 97 percent of shoppers recognized the positive impact they can make by shopping small and 85 percent of them reported they also encouraged friends and family to Shop Small® as well.