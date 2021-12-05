New manager named for Hueston Woods State Park

COLLEGE CORNER — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has named Kathryn Conner the new park manager at Hueston Woods and Sycamore State Parks. Conner will be responsible for overseeing, planning, and managing the day-to-day operations of the parks, as well as maintenance of park facilities.

“I am incredibly excited to be taking on this new role,” Conner said. “I look forward to making the park a better place for our visitors, our staff, and our wildlife.”

Conner has spent the past 5 years with ODNR as a naturalist at Pymatuning and Hueston Woods State Parks as well as Wahkeena State Nature Preserve. Prior to working for ODNR, she worked with Amtrac of Ohio.

Conner holds an associate’s degree in Natural and Historical Interpretation. She and her husband, Shawn, have a one-year-old son, Aiden, and a dog, Lily. Conner also volunteers for the American Red Cross.

Hueston Woods State Park offers visitors opportunities for hiking, boating, hunting, disc golf, and more, as well as overnight options at the resort lodge, cabins, and campground.

Sycamore State Park offers visitors opportunities for group camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, and more.

The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_odnr_Conner.jpg