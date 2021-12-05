PC Chamber seeking nominations for annual awards

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual awards.

“Help us recognize the businesses and individuals who have demonstrated all that makes Preble County great,” Executive Director Karen Moss said in a recent release.

Awards to be presented this year include: Outstanding Small Business Citizen; Outstanding Corporate Citizen; Outstanding Agribusiness; The Ray Potter Award; Distinguished Professional Award; Excellence in Leadership Award; Young Professional Award; Educator of the Year Award; Non-Profit Innovation Award and the Community Improvement Award.

Award recipients will be honored at the Preble County Chamber’s 39th Annual Awards Gala on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at The Grand Lodge at Wilderness Ridge Retreat Center.

Anyone needing additional information or desiring to become a sponsor for the awards event should contact the Chamber at 937-456-4949, or by email, to chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com.

To submit an electronic nomination, visit https://forms.gle/upBGUD1uZZ2i1ugv5, or pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 122 W. Decatur Street, Eaton.

Deadline for nominations is Dec. 20, 2021.

