News briefs

ESC meeting rescheduled

The December regular monthly meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m. has been changed to Monday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Preble County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular general purposes.

Lanier Township Trustees meeting change

The Lanier Township Board of Trustees will conduct the regular December 2021 meeting, the 2022 inventory meeting and the 2022 organizational meeting on Tuesday Dec. 28, at 9 am. The meeting will be held at the Lanier Township Building on the corner of Ohio 503 and Halderman Road. This meeting is open to the public.

Preble Players planning auditions

The Preble Players will present Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female Version) in March 2022. Roles are available for six women and two men, all aged 30-plus. This comedy is sure to be fun for the cast and the audiences. Auditions will be held Jan. 15 and 16, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at The Joy & Whimsy Depot in Lewisburg. Additional details and an audition packet are available online at www.prebleplayers.org.