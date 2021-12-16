BOE schedules meetings

EATON — The Preble County Board of Elections’ special meetings scheduled for Dec. 13 and 14, concerning the personnel, procedure and office policies of the Preble County Board of Elections, have been cancelled.

The board’s next regular business meeting is slated for Thursday, Dec. 16, at 9 a.m. and a special meeting has been scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20, at 8:30 a.m. for the purpose of the board’s general business. Both meetings will be held in the board’s office, 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

During the Monday, Dec. 20, special meeting, the Preble County Board of Elections will also meet with the Board of Preble County Commissioners at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chambers to discuss Junction Village office space.