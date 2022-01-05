Governor signs bills into law

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law on Wednesday, Dec. 22:

House Bill 29

The sports gaming bill is the result of the work of the Conference Committee of Representatives Jay Edwards, Bill Seitz, Adam Miller, and Senators Kirk Schuring, Nathan Manning, and Cecil Thomas. This bill will permit sports wagering in Ohio, under the regulatory authority of the Ohio Casino Control Commission and the Ohio Lottery.

Senate Bill 58

Esther’s Law was sponsored by Senators Nickie Antonio and Andrew Brenner. This bill permits a nursing home resident to install a camera in his or her room. The bill is named after Esther Piskor, the mother of Steve Piskor, a constituent of Senator Antonio’s.

House Bill 122

This bill, sponsored by Representatives Mark Fraizer and Adam Holmes, permits doctors to conduct appointments via telehealth.

Senate Bill 217

This legislation is a technical corrections bill that will align current Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) practices with state law and narrows the exceptions for which BCI background checks can be released for long-term care job applicants. The bill was sponsored by Senator Tim Schaffer.

Senate Bill 59

This bill, sponsored by Senator Tim Schaffer, creates a prohibition on transferring or selling certain war relics to non-specified groups or entities.

Senate Bill 157

The legislation creates protections for children who are born alive after a failed abortion attempt. The bill expands abortion manslaughter to include failing to take measures to preserve the health of a child born alive after an abortion, and creates a right of action for the affected mother to sue a person guilty of abortion manslaughter. The bill also creates new rules around ambulatory surgical facilities where abortions are attempting to be performed, in order to ensure the health and safety of a child when born alive after an abortion. The bill was sponsored by Senator Terry Johnson.

Senate Bill 162

This legislation will give the BMV additional authority to pursue persons who evade tolls on the Ohio Turnpike; also provides the Ohio Turnpike Commission the ability to upgrade their toll collecting systems. This bill was sponsored by Senator Bill Reineke.

Senate Bill 166

This bill, sponsored by Senator Bill Reineke, will create the Career Success Grant Program. The program will provide financial incentives to participating employers for providing work-based learning experiences for students enrolled in career-technical programs. The legislation also provides for a tax credit for participating employers.

Senate Bill 102

This bill addresses work shortages in Ohio’s bar and restaurant industry through updates and revisions in Ohio liquor laws. Additionally, the legislation provides clarity for homebrewers and homebrewing conventions. The bill was sponsored by Senator Kristina Roegner.