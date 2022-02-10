First half real estate taxes now due

EATON — Brenda White, Preble County Treasurer, has announced payment for the first half 2021 real estate taxes can now be made.

Property owners who have property which has been transferred within the past year should contact the treasurer’s office regarding making payment.

“We have had some return mail from the post office,” White said in a recent press release. “If you have not received your tax bill for the first half, please contact our office at 456-8140. If you have forwarding mail and have not received your tax bill, please call our office.”

The release continues, “When sending in your tax payment, it is mandatory that you return the Treasurer’s stub with your check. If anyone has any questions regarding their bill, please call the Treasurer’s Office. If you need assistance in paying your taxes, there are payment plan programs available.”

The courthouse is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“If this is not a convenient time for you to pay in the office, you can pay at any local bank or bank branch during their business hours, except for Fifth Third Bank and US Bank. You do not have to have an account at the bank to do this. Some banks may charge a fee. The banks can only receive payments if you have your tax stub with you. If the payment is mailed into the office and you want your receipt returned, please enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope with your entire notice and remittance. If you pay by credit card through the Auditor’s web page, make sure that you do it early. It takes 5 to 7 business days before we are notified. If we receive notification after Feb. 18, there will be a late fee charged,” White explained in the release.

The taxes are due and payable by Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. There will not be an extension of time. Taxes not paid within one year from the due date are subject to foreclosure under Chapter 5721 of the Ohio Revised Code.

Property owners should note: Section 323.122 states any taxes paid after the due date will accrue a penalty and interest. Failure to receive a tax bill will not avoid such penalty and interest, according to White.

If any taxpayers have questions regarding their tax bill, they should call the treasurer’s office at 937-456-8140.