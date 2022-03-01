ODOT provides construction updates

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released its weekly construction update through the week ending March 5.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Countywide guardrail post replacement — At various locations throughout the county. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

Ohio 725 guardrail repair — Between Quaker Trace and Brubaker Roads, near Gratis. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.