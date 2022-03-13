‘Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month’ recognized

EATON — On Monday, Feb. 28, Preble County Commissioners presented a proclamation recognizing Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Representatives from the YWCA Preble County Office joined commissioners for the presentation.

According to the proclamation, “One in three American adolescents will experience dating violence in their lifetime, and anyone can be a victim of intimate-partner violence, regardless of race, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or economic status.

“Only one third of teens who experience abusive relationships ever report thier abuse and teens who suffer dating abuse often experience long-ter consequences like alcoholism, eating disorders, promiscuity, thoughts of suicide, and violent behavior.”

The proclamation noted, “Orange is the color of teen dating violence awareness and YWCA USA is the single largest providerof domestic violence shelters and services across the nation.

YWCA Dayton’s Preble County Office operates the only domestic violence shelter in Preble County, “and has provided safe shelter and 24/7 crisis hotline services to hundreds of women since 2004.”

Commmissioners noted, “The Boardof Preble County Commissioners does hereby proclaim February 2022 as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in Preble County and encourages residents, local businesses, educators, and community faith-based organizations to join together in raising awareness of teen dating violence and ensuring everyone can secure safe, healthy futures.”

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

