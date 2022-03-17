ODOT provides weekly project update

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation recently released its weekly construction update for the week ending March 19.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Countywide guardrail post replacement — At various locations throughout the county. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

Countywide pavement repairs — At various locations throughout the county. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

U.S. 35 guardrail repair — On westbound U.S. 35 at the ramp to I-70. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.